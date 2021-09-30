Facts

09:32 30.09.2021

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

1 min read
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire seven times in Donbas, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

"The Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire seven times. There are no casualties among our soldiers," the JFO said on the Facebook page on Thursday morning.

In particular, in the area of ​​Zolote-4, the enemy conducted aimed fire from hand-held anti-tank and underbarrel grenade launchers, as well as small arms. Near Pisky, Russian-occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. Near Shumy, the enemy made targeted fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. And in the direction of Lebedynske, the enemy fired four times from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

"Since the beginning of this day, September 30, no cases of ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded," the headquarters said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 28.09.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

09:42 23.09.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

11:16 22.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

10:34 20.09.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:57 18.09.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 7 times, two JFO fighters wounded over past day - HQ

10:40 14.09.2021
Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

Ukraine's JCCC sends protest note on Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas on Sept 12-13 to OSCE SMM – JFO HQ

10:21 14.09.2021
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 12 times over past day, one soldier killed – JFO HQ

11:32 11.09.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas, three more received shrapnel wounds – JFO HQ

09:32 09.09.2021
Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

12:27 06.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

LATEST

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

U.S. continuing to examine entities engaged in Nord Stream 2 over their potentially 'sanctionable behavior' - ambassador

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD