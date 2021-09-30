Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Over the past day, Russian-occupation forces violated the ceasefire seven times in Donbas, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not wounded, the press center of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

"The Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire seven times. There are no casualties among our soldiers," the JFO said on the Facebook page on Thursday morning.

In particular, in the area of ​​Zolote-4, the enemy conducted aimed fire from hand-held anti-tank and underbarrel grenade launchers, as well as small arms. Near Pisky, Russian-occupation forces fired at Ukrainian positions using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. Near Shumy, the enemy made targeted fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. And in the direction of Lebedynske, the enemy fired four times from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

"Since the beginning of this day, September 30, no cases of ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded," the headquarters said.