London court dismisses claim against Surkis family, Poroshenko, Gontareva in PrivatBank nationalization case

The High Court of Justice in London dismissed a claim against Ihor Surkis and a group of companies against Petro Poroshenko and Valeria Gontareva in the case of the PrivatBank nationalization, demanding compensation for over $350 million.

"Today London court ruling was issued, which completely denied Ihor Surkis and a group of companies owned by his family in a claim for the nationalization of PrivatBank. A claim for over $350 million. The claims were made against fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and former governor of the National Bank [Valeria] Gontareva. These claims were declared as unfounded by the court," the European Solidarity party's press service said, citing attorney-at-law of PrivatBank Illia Novikov.