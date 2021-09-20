SBU detains former APU serviceman for helping Russia seize airspace during occupation of Crimea in 2014

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kherson region so-called deputy director of Simferopol airport, captured by the Russians, who assisted Russian troops in controlling the airspace over the occupied Crimea.

According to the press center of the SBU, in 2014 the attacker participated in the seizure of Ukrainian strategically important facilities on the peninsula, in particular the international airport and the regional unit of Krymaerorukh state enterprise.

"According to the investigation, the detainee is a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2011 he was recruited by Russian special services and received a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. During annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula, the attacker was part of an illegal armed formation of the so-called 'Crimean Self-Defense," the statement said.

Now the detainee is informed about suspicion under part 1 of Article 111 (treason) and Part 2 of Article 260 (participation in the activities of paramilitary or armed groups not provided by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.