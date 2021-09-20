Facts

17:50 20.09.2021

SBU detains former APU serviceman for helping Russia seize airspace during occupation of Crimea in 2014

1 min read
SBU detains former APU serviceman for helping Russia seize airspace during occupation of Crimea in 2014

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained in Kherson region so-called deputy director of Simferopol airport, captured by the Russians, who assisted Russian troops in controlling the airspace over the occupied Crimea.

According to the press center of the SBU, in 2014 the attacker participated in the seizure of Ukrainian strategically important facilities on the peninsula, in particular the international airport and the regional unit of Krymaerorukh state enterprise.

"According to the investigation, the detainee is a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2011 he was recruited by Russian special services and received a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. During annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula, the attacker was part of an illegal armed formation of the so-called 'Crimean Self-Defense," the statement said.

Now the detainee is informed about suspicion under part 1 of Article 111 (treason) and Part 2 of Article 260 (participation in the activities of paramilitary or armed groups not provided by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Tags: #crimea #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:57 21.09.2021
Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

09:37 21.09.2021
UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky

UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky

17:18 04.09.2021
Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

Russia's refusal to release detained people is ground to toughen intl sanctions – minister Reznikov

17:15 04.09.2021
Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

Zelensky on new detentions of Crimean Tatars: this is how Russia reacts to start of Crimea Platform, all detainees must be released

13:41 04.09.2021
Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

11:47 04.09.2021
Home of first deputy head of Mejlis in Crimea searched, taking him to unknown location – Korynevych

Home of first deputy head of Mejlis in Crimea searched, taking him to unknown location – Korynevych

15:26 30.08.2021
Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

17:48 27.08.2021
SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

SBU exposes Internet agents of Russia's special services engaged in discrediting Crimea Platform

17:26 27.08.2021
In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

In spring-summer, Russia increases its military contingent in Crimea – Main Intelligence Office of Defense Ministry

15:20 27.08.2021
Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky

Servant of People nominates Kherson Regional Administration's head as candidate for MP in 184th constituency

Zelensky departs to United States to participate in UN General Assembly – source

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

LATEST

Servant of People nominates Kherson Regional Administration's head as candidate for MP in 184th constituency

Ukrainian-American exercise 'Rapid Trident - 2021' starts at Yavoriv military training center

Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

The First Ukrainian Real Estate Business Presentation for Israeli Investors will be held in Tel Aviv

German President to visit Ukraine on Oct 6

Zelensky departs to United States to participate in UN General Assembly – source

Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Death toll from Perm University attack climbs to eight

Zelensky's participation in UNGA consolidates intl support for Ukraine – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD