Facts

09:45 16.09.2021

About 90% of Ukrainians consider corruption to be one of country's main problems – SBI

About 90% of Ukrainians consider corruption to be one of country's main problems – SBI

About 90% of respondents consider corruption one of the main problems of Ukraine, according to a survey by the State Bureau of Investigation on the attitude of Ukrainians to corruption, published in the Telegram channel of the department.

"Some 85-90% of all respondents agreed that corruption is one of the main problems of Ukraine. Although 51% of respondents in the Telegram channel said that at least once in their lives they gave a bribe, and on Twitter this figure is as much as 71.6%," the department reported.

At the same time, the SBI reminded that the bribe-taker is not only the one who takes the money, but also the one who gives it, without exceptions or excuses.

It is also noted that 10-15% of respondents do not know what an "illegal benefit" is. The department explained that the illicit benefit is cash or other property, benefits, services, intangible assets, any other intangible or non-monetary benefits that are promised, offered, provided or received without legal grounds.

The SBI also called on Ukrainians to apply to the department for extortion of bribes.

