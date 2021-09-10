Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

The bill on de-oligarchization has been submitted for examination to the Venice Commission, but the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine can start considering it without waiting for a response, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"It has been sent [...]. If we send this or that bill to the Venice Commission, there is no obligation of the Verkhovna Rada to wait [...] for the decision of the Venice Commission," Razumkov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The Parliament's chairman said that four opposition factions and Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova applied to him with a request to send the bill to the Venice Commission.

As reported, on July 1, the Verkhovna Rada adopted presidential bill No. 5599 on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs).