Facts

16:39 10.09.2021

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

1 min read
Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

The bill on de-oligarchization has been submitted for examination to the Venice Commission, but the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine can start considering it without waiting for a response, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"It has been sent [...]. If we send this or that bill to the Venice Commission, there is no obligation of the Verkhovna Rada to wait [...] for the decision of the Venice Commission," Razumkov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

The Parliament's chairman said that four opposition factions and Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova applied to him with a request to send the bill to the Venice Commission.

As reported, on July 1, the Verkhovna Rada adopted presidential bill No. 5599 on the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political heft in public life (oligarchs).

Tags: #razumkov #venice_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 06.09.2021
President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

President has no reason to prematurely terminate Rada powers – Razumkov

14:44 06.09.2021
Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

Holos considers Razumkov to be effective speaker

13:30 01.09.2021
Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

Razumkov does not see enough votes in Rada to cancel compensation for housing MPs

12:37 31.08.2021
Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

11:38 30.08.2021
We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

15:21 28.06.2021
Extension of Constitution to entire territory of Ukraine is important task under occupation – Razumkov

Extension of Constitution to entire territory of Ukraine is important task under occupation – Razumkov

12:41 25.06.2021
Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

Razumkov on Zelensky's statement in 'Wagner members' case: Rada's Commission of Inquiry will deal with issues of jurisdiction

11:17 25.06.2021
Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

14:41 11.06.2021
Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

Issue of water supply to Crimea can be discussed only if it is clearly seen what concessions Russia will make for this – Razumkov

13:09 08.06.2021
Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

159 Ukrainian citizens in Afghanistan want to return home – FM

Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

LATEST

State Tourism Agency in Sept intends to carry out pilot launch of Kyiv-Kaniv route along Dnipro river

Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

Kuleba: Ukraine actively shaping new architecture of regional, global security

Qatar Airways plane evacuates Ukrainian woman with child from Afghanistan – MFA

Zelensky admits possibility of full-scale war with Russia, but this would be tragic mistake for Moscow

World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde to pay first official visit to Ukraine

Ukraine reports 3,615 new COVID-19 cases, 76 related deaths in past 24 hours

Appeal sent to Rada on appointment of early elections for Kryvy Rih mayor

Among world leaders, Ukrainians have best regard for Merkel, Biden, worst of all for Putin, Lukashenko

Poland opens borders for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD