14:07 10.09.2021

Putin-Zelensky meeting will be complicated from all points of view – Kuchma

A possible future meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be complicated, said Leonid Kuchma, the second president of Ukraine, ex-head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

"Everything is possible in life. The main thing is the desire of our president ... We will be waiting for a signal from the other side. But this meeting is too complicated from all points of view. It seems to me that I could be wrong - the conversation will be in different languages," Kuchma said in an interview with journalists at the YES Brainstorming forum.

According to him, it is not yet clear whether Putin is ready to meet in the framework of problems that now exist in Ukrainian-Russian relations and to take "specific steps."

Kuchma added that the big question is whether it is worth "just going nowhere and coming with nothing."

YES Brainstorming is a new format event for the Yalta European Strategy (YES) in partnership with the Victor Pinchuk Foundation. The topic of the meeting is entitled "After COVID Means Before the Disaster? Steps to Survival."

The annual meetings of the Yalta European Strategy, a public organization that would facilitate the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU, have been held since 2004 at the initiative of Victor Pinchuk. YES meetings have become an open platform for discussing new ideas and views on the development paths of Europe, Ukraine and the whole world.

