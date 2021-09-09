Facts

09:32 09.09.2021

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

1 min read
Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

Two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded by shrapnel in Donbas as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) press center said.

"Today, on September 8, the Russian armed formations once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force. As a result of enemy fire, two servicemen of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds," the JFO said.

It is noted that the wounded soldiers were provided with the necessary medical care and were hospitalized in a military hospital in a state of moderate severity.

Tags: #wounded #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:17 08.09.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tues evening – Skhid task force

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas on Tues evening – Skhid task force

12:27 06.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Monday midnight

11:15 04.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since early this day, one WIA – JFO HQ

09:23 31.08.2021
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

18:23 30.08.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

11:06 30.08.2021
Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

15:46 28.08.2021
Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

11:49 28.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

09:49 27.08.2021
Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

10:04 26.08.2021
Five ceasefire violations by Russia-led forces recorded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Five ceasefire violations by Russia-led forces recorded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

159 Ukrainian citizens in Afghanistan want to return home – FM

Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Ukraine sees 2,772 new cases of COVID-19, 1,411 recoveries, 60 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Health Ministry submits to Cabinet proposal on Ukraine's transition to 'yellow' level of epidemic danger from Sept 13 – Liashko

LATEST

Korniyenko does not exclude that census in Ukraine may coincide with possible lockdowns

159 Ukrainian citizens in Afghanistan want to return home – FM

Ukraine reports 3,663 new COVID-19 cases, 61 related deaths in past 24 hours

Infrastructure development expected to be next step in Tourism Development Agency transfer - Tkachenko

Rada does not support appeal to U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine bilateral status as major U.S. ally outside NATO

Ukraine's status as main U.S. ally outside NATO is outdated idea, accession to Alliance is matter of principle – Podoliak

Health Ministry proposes to give more rights to vaccinated people amid quarantine

Servant of People not to vote for appeal to US Congress to grant Ukraine MNNA status – Arakhamia

Arakhamia about Shmyhal's resignation: This is fake

HACC staff manned, there is no outflow of judges – HACC head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD