Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded by shrapnel amid Russian-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO

Two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded by shrapnel in Donbas as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) press center said.

"Today, on September 8, the Russian armed formations once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force. As a result of enemy fire, two servicemen of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds," the JFO said.

It is noted that the wounded soldiers were provided with the necessary medical care and were hospitalized in a military hospital in a state of moderate severity.