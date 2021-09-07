Facts

10:28 07.09.2021

Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

Nine people killed as result of cage rope break on mine in 'LPR'

According to preliminary data, nine people died as a result of a break in the rope of a transport cage at Krasny Partyzan mine in Chervonopartyzansk, controlled by the "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR"), a source in the LPR emergency services told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As a result of the accident, nine people died," the source said.

He also reported that only 25 people were in the cage at the time of the rope breakage. "There is no information about the others caught in the cage yet," the source said.

