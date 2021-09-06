Facts

11:15 06.09.2021

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

Interior Minister: Positive image of police starts from courtyard, school

The level of perception and understanding of security should be felt in regional centers and villages, effective projects of the Ministry of Internal Affairs should be multiplied, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the minister said that one of the main priorities in the ministry's activities is "the decentralization of security."

"Many projects in the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have shown their effectiveness, now they need to be multiplied so that their work can be felt by a person on the street, in the yard," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He added that in five years of police work, the image of a policeman has not become ubiquitous.

"For one reason or another, many educational initiatives of the police were curtailed, and the police suffer from a lot of negativity. And a positive image begins in the school, in the courtyard. I think this is one of the areas that should be definitely strengthened," Monastyrsky said.

"I will call on the police, firefighters to do this work, to start, let's say, 'from the fields,'" the minister summed up.

