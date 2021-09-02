Zelensky to meet with Apple CEO in California on Sept 2, visit Silicon Valley, speak at Stanford University

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to California, meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook, visit Silicon Valley and give a lecture at Stanford University, press secretary of the President Serhiy Nykyforov said.

"In the morning, the President of Ukraine will meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook. After that - a speech at Stanford University. Communication with leading investors and venture funds in Silicon Valley. Separately - a meeting with Ukrainian entrepreneurs and specialists of the valley," Nykyforov wrote on his Facebook page.

Also Zelensky will get acquainted with the work of the California National Guard.