Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

The Russian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of Donbas (TCG) has disrupted consultations planned for August 25 within the humanitarian subgroup on the release of detainees and the opening of the entry-exit checkpoint on the contact line, involving terrorists in the negotiations, the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said.

"The Russian delegation, less than a day before the start of the meeting, made a technical report on the involvement in the work of the humanitarian subgroup of the TCG, a citizen of Ukraine, Maya Yuriivna Pirogova, who was convicted of terrorism in Ukraine [...] The Ukrainian delegation does not hold consultations with persons convicted of terrorism," delegation said in the Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian delegation views such a gesture on the part of Russia as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the consultations.

"The Russian delegation is trying to shift its direct and sole responsibility for the consistent disruption of the solution of humanitarian issues, for example, the exchange of persons held due to the conflict, the unblocking of the entry-exit checkpoint operation from the Russian side, and others," the delegation said.

The Ukrainian delegation calls on the representatives of Russia in the TCG to return to the planned tripartite consultations.