11:23 25.08.2021

Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the total potential losses from the occupation of the Crimea peninsula by the Russian Federation are estimated at more than $100 billion, according to the communications department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"The total potential losses are estimated by experts at more than $100 billion. These are lost natural resources, state-owned assets, industry, and most importantly, negative consequences for people suffering from the policies of the aggressor country," Shmyhal said during the inauguration of the Crimea Platform summit on August 23.

The head of government also noted the deterioration of the environment on the peninsula as a result of its occupation and added that as a result of the policy of militarization and the siphoning of resources, the temporarily occupied Crimea is on the verge of an environmental disaster.

"Environmental issues are issues of the safe life of Ukrainians on the peninsula and, in general, environmental problems for the entire Black Sea region. The house of millions of Ukrainians is actually turning into a military base and a regime occupational facility. This once again testifies to the global nature of the problem and the threat not only for Ukraine, but also for our European neighbors," he said.

The prime minister said that the solution of the above problems will be constantly on the agenda within the Crimea platform, as well as under the constant control of the government, the president and the Ukrainian parliament.

Shmyhal also recalled the practical steps for deoccupation, one of which is the adoption of the strategy for the deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The strategy is designed to solve internal humanitarian problems: educational, social, informational and legal.

Tags: #crimea #shmyhal
