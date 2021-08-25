Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine has registered 727 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 382 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 727 new cases of COVID-19 (including 46 children and ten medical workers) over the past day, August 24, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 682 were hospitalized, 20 died, and 382 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a t