Lithuania to work to strengthen sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea – President Nauseda

Lithuania will work on strengthening sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has said.

Nauseda said at the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Monday that they are united by the idea that the rights of Crimea residents must be fully renewed in accordance with international law. They all remain loyal supporters of Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty. They will work to strengthen sanctions and international efforts until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over the territory of Crimea.

The President expressed the hope that the Crimea issue will be on the list of the main issues on the international agenda.

Lithuania will never recognize the occupation of Crimea. For every Lithuanian it is extremely clear that Crimea is an integral part of independent Ukraine, Nauseda said.

He also stressed that Lithuania supports all efforts to strengthen Ukrainian state institutions and the rule of law, as well as to ensure fair competition in the market.