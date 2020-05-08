Darnitsa got UAH 3,312 billion net operating income in 2019

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa got net operating income of UAH 3,312 billion in 2019, which is by 10,3% higher than in 2018, reads the company’s financial report.

According to the document, company’s net profit rose by 30%. Darnitsa’s income tax in 2019 was UAH 120,6 million. Darnitsa Group Chairman of Board Dmytro Shymkiv pointed out that Darnitsa sent some 10% of its income into the projects of digital transformation of the company and the development of new medicines.

The company reminded that during the last five years Darnitsa produced more than 40 new medicines, in the development of which it invested 35,3 million euros. Overall in the last decade Darnitsa sent 200 billion euros for the development and research.

Also in 2019 Darnitsa started a process of massive transformation: conducted the rebranding and defined new philosophy of the business, values and strategic goals, in particular – creation of the international pharmaceutical brand, securing leadership in production of complex generics and digitalization 100% of business processes.

“While developing our product portfolio we keep sticking to the chosen strategy – focusing on the treatment of the widespread diseases in Ukraine. In cooperation with international companies and also thanks to our own research, we are developing new medicines. As of today there are more than 60 medicines on the various stages of development in our portfolio. We are planning to register those medicines until 2023, Every year Darnitsa sends more than 40% of its investments to the development and research,” Shymkiv said.

As reported earlier, the company Fitch Solutions included Ukrainian pharmaceuticals market into the category of high-reward markets, or markets with high potential, because of the expansion of the nation’s access to the medicines. In addition, Ukrainian pharma was included in top-5 industries with the most intensive investments.

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa was founded in 1930. Since 1998 it has been keeping leadership in terms of medicines production by volume. Darnitsa’s share on the market in 2019 was 13,76%. Company’s product portfolio includes some 280 medical brands. Strategic directions of company’s portfolio development – cardiology, neurology and pain problems solutions. Zagoriy family are the ultimate beneficiaries of the company.