Economy

11:00 08.05.2020

Darnitsa got UAH 3,312 billion net operating income in 2019

2 min read
Darnitsa got UAH 3,312 billion net operating income in 2019

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa got net operating income of UAH 3,312 billion in 2019, which is by 10,3% higher than in 2018, reads the company’s financial report.

According to the document, company’s net profit rose by 30%. Darnitsa’s income tax in 2019 was UAH 120,6 million. Darnitsa Group Chairman of Board Dmytro Shymkiv pointed out that Darnitsa sent some 10% of its income into the projects of digital transformation of the company and the development of new medicines.

The company reminded that during the last five years Darnitsa produced more than 40 new medicines, in the development of which it invested 35,3 million euros.  Overall in the last decade Darnitsa sent 200 billion euros for the development and research.

Also in 2019 Darnitsa started a process of massive transformation: conducted the rebranding and defined new philosophy of the business, values and strategic goals, in particular – creation of the international pharmaceutical brand, securing leadership in production of complex generics and digitalization 100% of business processes.

“While developing our product portfolio we keep sticking to the chosen strategy – focusing on the treatment of the widespread diseases in Ukraine. In cooperation with international companies and also thanks to our own research, we are developing new medicines. As of today there are more than 60 medicines on the various stages of development in our portfolio. We are planning to register those medicines until 2023, Every year Darnitsa sends more than 40% of its investments to the development and research,” Shymkiv said.

As reported earlier, the company Fitch Solutions included Ukrainian pharmaceuticals market into the category of  high-reward markets, or markets with high potential, because of the expansion of the nation’s access to the medicines. In addition, Ukrainian pharma was included in top-5 industries with the most intensive investments.

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa was founded in 1930. Since 1998 it has been keeping leadership in terms of medicines production by volume. Darnitsa’s share on the market in 2019 was 13,76%. Company’s product portfolio includes some 280 medical brands. Strategic directions of company’s portfolio development – cardiology, neurology and pain problems solutions. Zagoriy family are the ultimate beneficiaries of the company.

Tags: #darnitsa #income #shymkiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 28.02.2020
Darnitsa passes two-thirds of its production waste for recycling in terms of the environmental protection program

Darnitsa passes two-thirds of its production waste for recycling in terms of the environmental protection program

11:04 17.10.2019
Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans development in foreign markets via acquisition of foreign companies

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans development in foreign markets via acquisition of foreign companies

16:15 02.04.2019
Lawmaker Zagoriy disclosed 95 patents and more than 1.5 million charity donations

Lawmaker Zagoriy disclosed 95 patents and more than 1.5 million charity donations

16:28 30.03.2019
Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

17:21 15.01.2019
Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

11:17 02.11.2018
Russia's sanctions against representatives of Darnitsa pharma firm not to affect firm's operations – Darnitsa

Russia's sanctions against representatives of Darnitsa pharma firm not to affect firm's operations – Darnitsa

14:38 31.08.2018
Marchenko appointed deputy head of presidential administration replacing Shymkiv

Marchenko appointed deputy head of presidential administration replacing Shymkiv

09:50 13.06.2018
Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

Borschahivka chemical plant files lawsuit against Darnitsa pharma firm seeking to declare invalid sale of plant's shares

15:40 07.06.2018
Most cyber attacks against Ukraine come from Russia – Shymkiv

Most cyber attacks against Ukraine come from Russia – Shymkiv

11:15 28.09.2016
OSCE notes necessity of raising public awareness of conducting reforms in Ukraine

OSCE notes necessity of raising public awareness of conducting reforms in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

INFLATION STATISTICS

Inflation in Ukraine declines to 2.1% in April year-over-year – statistics

NBU SMOLII REFINANCING

NBU provides UAH 2.4 bln of refinancing for one-five years to banks at debut tender on Friday

TARIFFS ELECTRICITY

Electricity tariff for public remains unchanged – Buslavets

UKRAINE IMF

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

UKRAINE IMF

IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine declines to 2.1% in April year-over-year – statistics

NBU provides UAH 2.4 bln of refinancing for one-five years to banks at debut tender on Friday

Electricity tariff for public remains unchanged – Buslavets

EBRD will lend in hryvnia to Ukrainian entrepreneurs affected by quarantine restrictions – Finance ministry

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

IMF mission in Ukraine headed by ex-head of mission in Moldova Hollar instead of Rooden

Zelensky, reps of major telecom operators discuss acceleration of Ukraine's coverage with high-quality Internet

Share of foreign RES investors to be more than 30%, investment could reach EUR 2.5 bln by summer 2020 – experts

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Cryptomining is modern tool to remove surplus of electricity – Energy ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD