Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans development in foreign markets via acquisition of foreign companies

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company plans to develop in foreign markets, in particular through the acquisition of companies or joint development.

This was reported by head of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv in Kyiv. He noted that the purchase of foreign companies is one of the "instruments to increase the share of exports."

According to him, Darnitsa is currently conducting due diligence of several companies. Shymkiv did not disclose due diligence details, however, he added that the company is considering the possibility of creating joint production in the EU countries or in the North American direction, and is also studying the issue of acquiring companies not only abroad.

"Not all Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers will withstand the requirements for 2D coding of pharmaceutical packaging. In 2020, we will see interesting processes in the Ukrainian market," he said.

Currently, Darnitsa has about 365 registrations in foreign markets, while about 90% of produce are sold in the domestic market.

According to him, in 2020 the company plans to invest about EUR4 million in development and research.

As reported, in 2018 Darnitsa invested about EUR3.5 million in development and research, while annually the company invests about 10% of gross income in this direction.

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company is one of the ten largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in Ukraine and the top ten largest hospital suppliers. Its ultimate beneficiary is Hlib Zahoriy.