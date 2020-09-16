Facts

11:56 16.09.2020

Ukraine receives appeal from Israeli Interior Minister to Zelensky with request to facilitate passage of Hasidic pilgrims into country – Enin

Ukraine is sympathetic to Israel's efforts to facilitate the passage of Hasidic pilgrims into the country and received a corresponding appeal from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Israel to the head of Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelensky, but calls for continued communication on these issues at the level of the governments of the two states, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin has said.

"We understand the efforts of Israel to facilitate the passage of these people to Ukraine, including the appeal received today through diplomatic channels from the Minister of Internal Affairs of Israel to the President of Ukraine. At the same time, we call for continued communication on these issues at the government level of two states, as it has been so far, since these issues are, first of all, within the competence of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," Enin wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He also noted that on Tuesday he met with the Ambassador of Israel to Ukraine Joel Lion and indicated that the pilgrims were provided with kosher food and drinks.

"Despite the fact that a significant number of Israeli citizens continue to stay between the Belarusian and Ukrainian checkpoints, through the joint efforts of the Ukrainian authorities, the Israeli embassies in Ukraine and Belarus, as well as a number of Jewish communities in Ukraine, we managed to provide the pilgrims with kosher food and drinks," the deputy minister added.

Enin drew the attention of foreigners and stateless persons to the need for strict compliance with the legislation of Ukraine on entry and stay on its territory.

"In accordance with the provisions of clause 10-1 of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated July 22, 2020 No. 641 "On the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of enhanced anti-epidemic measures in the territory with a wide spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus," for the period quarantine is valid from 24:00 on August 28, 2020 to 24:00 on September 28, 2020, it is prohibited to enter the territory of Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons, except for a number of exceptions.

"Persons who do not fall under the category of exceptions to the above ban cannot be allowed into the territory of Ukraine," he explained.

In addition, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine recalled that in order to prevent illegal penetration of groups of foreigners into Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the Belarusian side with a petition not to issue a clearance to leave for Ukraine for persons who do not fall under the category of exceptions.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry appeals to all travelers with persistent petitions to respect the current rules in the field of border control and to prevent the creation of complicated situations at checkpoints across the state border," Enin said.

