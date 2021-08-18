OSCE SMM detects Grad rocket launchers, tanks in ORDLO, deployed in violation of withdrawal line

Russia-occupation forces in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) continue to disregard requirements for the deployment of weapons and military equipment. The relevant facts are indicated in the OSCE SMM report dated August 17, 2021, the JFO headquarters reports on Facebook.

"The OSCE SMM recorded a short-range UAV in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, near the village of Pokrovka, three BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, which were deployed in violation of the withdrawal line, 17 tanks, three 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzers, three 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and three mortars, located outside the allocated storage areas. In addition, there are 22 armored combat vehicles in the security zone," the report says.

In addition, the OSCE SMM patrol spotted BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, which was deployed in violation of the withdrawal line at a training area near Myrne, and 9K33 Osa surface-to-air missile system in occupied Velyke Orikhove.

"Systemic violations in the active movement of weapons and military equipment on the territory not controlled by the Ukrainian government testifies to the participation of Russia's armed formations in complex combat training activities at training areas with subsequent rotation along the contact line," the JFO headquarters said.

It is also noted that the OSCE SMM recorded a significant amount of weapons near populated areas, which allows Russia's armed formations to conduct provocative fire, followed by the spread of fake accusations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling residential areas.

"With these actions, Russia's armed formations continue to demonstrate their unwillingness to fulfill the previously reached agreements," the headquarters said.