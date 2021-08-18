Facts

16:23 18.08.2021

OSCE SMM detects Grad rocket launchers, tanks in ORDLO, deployed in violation of withdrawal line

2 min read
OSCE SMM detects Grad rocket launchers, tanks in ORDLO, deployed in violation of withdrawal line

Russia-occupation forces in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) continue to disregard requirements for the deployment of weapons and military equipment. The relevant facts are indicated in the OSCE SMM report dated August 17, 2021, the JFO headquarters reports on Facebook.

"The OSCE SMM recorded a short-range UAV in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, near the village of Pokrovka, three BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, which were deployed in violation of the withdrawal line, 17 tanks, three 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzers, three 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and three mortars, located outside the allocated storage areas. In addition, there are 22 armored combat vehicles in the security zone," the report says.

In addition, the OSCE SMM patrol spotted BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, which was deployed in violation of the withdrawal line at a training area near Myrne, and 9K33 Osa surface-to-air missile system in occupied Velyke Orikhove.

"Systemic violations in the active movement of weapons and military equipment on the territory not controlled by the Ukrainian government testifies to the participation of Russia's armed formations in complex combat training activities at training areas with subsequent rotation along the contact line," the JFO headquarters said.

It is also noted that the OSCE SMM recorded a significant amount of weapons near populated areas, which allows Russia's armed formations to conduct provocative fire, followed by the spread of fake accusations against the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling residential areas.

"With these actions, Russia's armed formations continue to demonstrate their unwillingness to fulfill the previously reached agreements," the headquarters said.

Tags: #osce_smm
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 29.04.2021
Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

Ukraine to insist on reporting by OSCE SMM on results of Russia's aggression in Azov-Black Sea region – Dzhaparova

10:24 18.03.2021
OSCE SMM records 30 ceasefire violations, one explosion in Donbas per day

OSCE SMM records 30 ceasefire violations, one explosion in Donbas per day

10:33 23.07.2019
Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

10:03 01.02.2019
Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

15:30 16.01.2019
OSCE envoys to TCG suggest creating joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas — Klimkin

OSCE envoys to TCG suggest creating joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas — Klimkin

02:23 20.06.2017
Some 47 civilians killed, 222 wounded in Donbas since year's start - OSCE SMM

Some 47 civilians killed, 222 wounded in Donbas since year's start - OSCE SMM

15:10 29.09.2016
OSCE SMM ready to monitor conflict sides' disengagement in first districts of Donbas, but being hampered by mines

OSCE SMM ready to monitor conflict sides' disengagement in first districts of Donbas, but being hampered by mines

14:46 16.02.2016
OSCE SMM deputy chief monitor in Donbas announces mission enlargement to 800 monitors in March

OSCE SMM deputy chief monitor in Donbas announces mission enlargement to 800 monitors in March

17:37 04.02.2016
Both sides in Donbas conflict have not fully withdrawn heavy weapons

Both sides in Donbas conflict have not fully withdrawn heavy weapons

17:31 02.02.2016
OSCE SMM says info transmitted by Shyrokyne video monitoring cameras encrypted, used only by mission

OSCE SMM says info transmitted by Shyrokyne video monitoring cameras encrypted, used only by mission

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

LATEST

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

Only state can deploy its own vaccine production in Ukraine – opinion

Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

About 50,000 Hasidim expected to arrive in Uman for celebration of Rosh Hashanah – National Police

Defense Ministry's plane waiting in Oman for permit to evacuate Ukrainians, other citizens from Afghanistan

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Prosecutor's Office of Crimea sends to ICC evidence of illicit transfer of prisoners from Crimea

Ukraine's vaccination points should operate uninterruptedly on weekends, holidays – PM

No Ukrainian servicemen in Afghanistan, only private individuals – Kuleba

Aircraft of Defense Ministry flies to Afghanistan for possible evacuation of Ukrainian citizens - MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD