Denisova: court arrests three out of five detained Crimean Tatars

In the course of illegal searches in the houses of Crimean Tatars on Tuesday, three out of five detainees chose custody measures, Verkhovna Rada human rights commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said.

"Raif Fevziev will be in Simferopol pretrial detention facility until October 12, and Dzhebbar Bekirov until October 11. They are charged with 'organizing the Hizb ut-Tahrir activities' Rustam Tairov, for 'being accused of participation in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization' will be in jail until October 11," Denisova said on her Telegram channel.

According to her, illegal searches in the premises of the Crimean Tatars were conducted without the admission of lawyers and the presentation of the relevant procedural documents in the Crimean Tatar language, which is a violation of Article 6 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

The commissioner demands the immediate release of the detainees, and also called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia.

"The persecution of the Crimean Tatars by the occupation authorities is religiously motivated and I demand the immediate release of our fellow citizens," she said.

Denisova said that on Wednesday, Leninsky District Court of Sevastopol will choose a preventive measure in the form of detention of the illegally detained Rustem Murasov and Zaur Abdullayeva. They are charged with "participation in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization."

In addition, in the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, a court hearing will be held on the so-called "El Hizb ut-Tahrir" in relation to the participants of the so-called "Bakhchisarai third group," which includes Seytumer Seytumerov, Osman Seytumerov, Amet Suleymanov and Rustem Seytmemetov. During the hearing, it is expected to consider the case on its merits.

"I call on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor country to stop cynical persecutions for political and religious reasons of the indigenous people of Ukraine, the Crimean Tatars," Denisova said.