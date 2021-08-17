Facts

12:06 17.08.2021

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

2 min read
MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) Oleh Nikolenko said that as of Tuesday morning 120 citizens of Ukraine and their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan.

"We are talking about Ukrainians of Afghan origin and individuals working under private contracts. We are in contact with everyone," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, there is a plane at Kabul airport, which is supposed to take out Ukrainian citizens. "At the same time, a ban on flights for civil aircraft started to operate on the territory of Afghanistan. Now permits are issued only to military aircraft. The situation at the airport itself also remains uncontrolled," Nikolenko said.

The spokesperson said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassies and the involved departments are now making every effort to resolve the issue of the departure of the plane with the Ukrainians in the near future.

"Priority number one is safety. The evacuation will start only when safe conditions are created for this," he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said other options for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens are being worked out in parallel.

"I want to assure that Ukraine will not leave its citizens in Afghanistan to fend for themselves. Those Ukrainians who are in the country and want to return should immediately inform the embassy in Tajikistan or Pakistan about themselves. Relatives can call the Foreign Ministry's hotline. Then diplomats will be able to plan a safe option for assistance," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #afghanistan #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:00 16.08.2021
Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

14:26 16.08.2021
Up to 50 Ukrainians staying in Afghanistan – MFA

Up to 50 Ukrainians staying in Afghanistan – MFA

12:39 13.08.2021
Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

Ukraine developing ways to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan when they ask for help

09:51 13.08.2021
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians in Afghanistan immediately leave the country

12:46 10.08.2021
Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

11:31 23.07.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

13:56 22.07.2021
MFA denies United States, Germany agree with Ukraine on package of agreements on Nord Stream 2

MFA denies United States, Germany agree with Ukraine on package of agreements on Nord Stream 2

17:12 12.07.2021
Ukraine's MFA answers to most common questions on traveling abroad

Ukraine's MFA answers to most common questions on traveling abroad

09:38 07.07.2021
Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

16:49 02.07.2021
Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

LATEST

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

Former head of Ministry of Finance Umansky presents his political force

Kyiv considers new searches in transport department as continuation of systemic pressure on city authorities

Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD