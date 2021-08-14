Police report several citizens injured in clashes on Bankova Street

Seven police officers and one National Guard serviceman suffered from the actions of protesters in the center of Kyiv near the President's Office. Several citizens are also among the victims, according to the website of the Kyiv police.

"On August 14, during a planned action near the Office of the President of Ukraine, clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers took place. The police examined the participants' belongings, but most of them refused to show the contents of the bags, and later provoked a conflict with the use of smoke bombs and stones thrown towards law enforcement officers. Seven police officers and one soldier of the National Guard suffered from the actions of the protesters. Several citizens are also among the victims," the police said.

Law enforcers continue being on guard during the action and urge its participants not to disturb public order.