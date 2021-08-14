Criminal proceedings opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during protest in Kyiv

Criminal proceedings have been opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during a protest in the center of Kyiv, the National Police has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Criminal proceedings have been opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers," the National Police said.

In turn, a source in law enforcement authorities told Interfax-Ukraine that currently no person has been detained.