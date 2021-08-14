Facts

15:27 14.08.2021

Criminal proceedings opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during protest in Kyiv

Criminal proceedings opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during protest in Kyiv

Criminal proceedings have been opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during a protest in the center of Kyiv, the National Police has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Criminal proceedings have been opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers," the National Police said.

In turn, a source in law enforcement authorities told Interfax-Ukraine that currently no person has been detained.

