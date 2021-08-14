Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

As of Saturday morning, 1,353 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine, 791 people recovered, 21 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"For the day on August 13, 2021, 1,353 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which 99 children, and 33 health workers). Also over the past day: 641 people were hospitalized, 21 died, and 791 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on August 13, 1,263 new COVID-19 cases of the disease were reported, on August 12, 1,247 new cases were recorded per day, on August 11, 1,122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, on August 10, 781 new cases were recorded. On August 9, 300 new COVID-19 cases were recorded per day. On August 8, some 619 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported, on August 7 1,054 new cases, on August 6 1,081 new cases, on August 5 1,052 new cases, and on August 4 some 984 new cases.

In total, during the period of the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.265 million people fell ill, 2.197 people recovered, and 53,238 died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv city (198), Kharkiv (138), Dnipropetrovsk (117), Donetsk (98) and Odesa (81) regions.