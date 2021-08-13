Ukraine sees 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths over past day

Some 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths were recorded in Ukraine as of Friday morning, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During August 12, 2021, some 1,263 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 73 children, 52 health workers). Also, over the past day: 613 people were hospitalized, 44 people died, and 1,007 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.