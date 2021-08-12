SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Friday, August 13, will begin large-scale multi-stage planned drills to counter sabotage and terrorist threats on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the SBU press service reports.

"The drills will be held for a month in conditions as close as possible to real ones, with the use of firearms and armored vehicles. The SBU calls on the residents of the region to treat possible inconveniences with understanding, stay calm and follow the rules of personal safety," the SBU press service said on Facebook.

The security service urges citizens to have identity documents (passport, driver's license, training certificate, etc.) with them if it is necessary to move around the city.

"All actions are taking place within the framework of the current legislation," the SBU said.