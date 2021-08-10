Facts

17:34 10.08.2021

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas on Tuesday, August 10, fired at the positions of the Ukrainian army, as a result of which three servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received shrapnel wounds, the press center of the Skhid (East) task force said.

"Today, on August 10, the Russian armed formations once again violated the ceasefire and fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force.

It notes that after providing first aid, the wounded soldier were transported to a hospital.

"The state of health of one soldier is grave, two are satisfactory," the task force said.

They said the actions of the Russian armed formations were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Ukrainian side of Joint Centre for Control and Coordination.

Tags: #donbas #armed_forces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:08 05.08.2021
Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

09:19 29.07.2021
Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

Zelensky replaces General Staff chief, Donbas operation commander

10:27 27.07.2021
No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid mortar attacks at Ukrainian positions in Zolote-4, Vodiane launched by Russia-occupation forces - JFO HQ

09:49 27.07.2021
Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

12:59 22.07.2021
Security situation continues to deteriorate in Donbas – Grau

Security situation continues to deteriorate in Donbas – Grau

17:31 14.07.2021
About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

14:35 09.07.2021
Ambassador Çevik appeals to OSCE Permanent Council in connection with threefold increase in number of ceasefire violations in Donbas

Ambassador Çevik appeals to OSCE Permanent Council in connection with threefold increase in number of ceasefire violations in Donbas

09:40 09.07.2021
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:17 29.06.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

12:50 24.06.2021
Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Culture Ministry, UINR accuse Przemysl authorities of unilateral prospecting earthworks, despite bilateral agreements

LATEST

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

NABU director concerned about pause in competition for head of SAPO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD