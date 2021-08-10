Facts

10:02 10.08.2021

Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 781 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,390 recoveries and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Ukraine recorded 781 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 [including 37 children and 28 medical workers] over the past day, August 9. In the past 24 hours, 335 persons were hospitalized, 24 died, and 1,390 recovered," the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.260 million cases of COVID-19, including 2.193 million recoveries and 53,124 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 10.08.2021
Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

10:35 10.08.2021
Culture Ministry, UINR accuse Przemysl authorities of unilateral prospecting earthworks, despite bilateral agreements

Culture Ministry, UINR accuse Przemysl authorities of unilateral prospecting earthworks, despite bilateral agreements

10:48 09.08.2021
Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

09:57 09.08.2021
Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

10:56 06.08.2021
U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

09:43 06.08.2021
Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

16:52 05.08.2021
In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

18:18 04.08.2021
Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

18:43 03.08.2021
Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

17:34 03.08.2021
IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

LATEST

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD