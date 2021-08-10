Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 781 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,390 recoveries and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Ukraine recorded 781 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 [including 37 children and 28 medical workers] over the past day, August 9. In the past 24 hours, 335 persons were hospitalized, 24 died, and 1,390 recovered," the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2.260 million cases of COVID-19, including 2.193 million recoveries and 53,124 deaths.