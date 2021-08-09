Facts

18:37 09.08.2021

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

On August 9, a mass vaccination station against COVID-19 was launched at Boryspil International Airport.

As said in the message of the airport on Monday, vaccinations will take place in the premises of terminal "D" on the ground floor daily from 09:00 to 15:00.

All citizens of Ukraine can be vaccinated with CoronaVac (Sinovac) and Pfizer vaccines, as well as persons who have a residence permit in Ukraine, refugee certificates and persons in need of additional protection.

Vaccination is free of charge, without prior appointment in a live queue format.

You must have a passport of a citizen of Ukraine or a copy of it, an identification code and a mobile phone.

The point was opened in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The vaccination is carried out by the team of the Boryspil City Center of Primary Health Care.

Tags: #boryspil #vaccination
