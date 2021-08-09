Facts

14:47 09.08.2021

Lukashenko to Ukrainian special services: Please, get to work, tell us who killed Shyshov in Kyiv

2 min read
Lukashenko to Ukrainian special services: Please, get to work, tell us who killed Shyshov in Kyiv

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU and the U.S. do not recognize as legally elected, says that the Ukrainian special services must answer who killed Head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine Vitaliy Shyshov.

"Shyshov was in Ukraine. And he was supported by the special services of Ukraine. You know what they were doing. He was on your territory, he hanged himself, or he was hanged on your territory. You, please, investigate and give us an answer, who hanged, how the citizen of Belarus was hanged," Lukashenko said.

He noted that relations between Belarus and Ukraine should not be overshadowed by all sorts of fakes and nasty things.

"Listen, Shyshov, who hanged himself, who is he for me and for Belarus in general? He was, well, just nobody for us. What madman in Belarus would go and hang him? Except if there are some disputes. It is pretty basic, they hanged one, and tomorrow there will be someone else. You can't hang everyone, it's nonsense. Why are they making a big deal out of it in Ukraine?" Lukashenko said.

As reported, last week in Kyiv, Head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine, citizen of Belarus Vitaliy Shyshov was found hanged.

Tags: #lukashenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:20 05.07.2021
Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

09:31 23.06.2021
Belarus not to protect Europe from illegal immigrants - Lukashenko

Belarus not to protect Europe from illegal immigrants - Lukashenko

15:13 31.05.2021
Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

18:48 28.05.2021
Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

15:30 24.04.2021
Lukashenko to order presidential powers' transfer to Belarusian Security Council in emergency situation

Lukashenko to order presidential powers' transfer to Belarusian Security Council in emergency situation

12:12 29.03.2021
Today there is no procedure for depriving Lukashenko of title of honorary doctor of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University - elected rector Buhrov

Today there is no procedure for depriving Lukashenko of title of honorary doctor of Kyiv's Shevchenko National University - elected rector Buhrov

16:10 26.12.2020
Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

11:00 24.09.2020
Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

Lukashenko's 'inauguration' does not mean his recognition as legitimate president of Belarus – Kuleba

11:54 23.09.2020
Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

Lukashenko sworn in as Belarusian president

13:27 01.09.2020
Belarus could close borders outside Brest, Grodno to western countries - Lukashenko

Belarus could close borders outside Brest, Grodno to western countries - Lukashenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky introduces newly appointed commanders of Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

Biden-Zelensky meeting to determine dynamics of U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relations in coming years – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine not pivoting towards China, but trade with China is objective reality

LATEST

Zelensky introduces newly appointed commanders of Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

Zelensky observes major exercises in Mykolaiv region

Sytnyk: HACC's verdicts against 14 persons with real imprisonment already enter into force

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

Director of Odesa Art Museum, artist Oleksandr Roitburd dies

Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Pisky area in Donbas

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD