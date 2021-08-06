Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 1,081 new cases of COVID-19, along with 478 recoveries and 16 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the press service for the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram on Friday.

"Ukraine recorded 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 [including 74 children and 32 medial workers] over the past day, August 5, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 516 persons were hospitalized, 16 died, and 478 recovered," the Health Ministry said.

Ukraine's COVID-19 total caseload since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 2.257 million people including 2.189 million recoveries and 53,065 deaths.