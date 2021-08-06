Facts

09:43 06.08.2021

Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 1,081 new cases of COVID-19, along with 478 recoveries and 16 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the press service for the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram on Friday.

"Ukraine recorded 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 [including 74 children and 32 medial workers] over the past day, August 5, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 516 persons were hospitalized, 16 died, and 478 recovered," the Health Ministry said.

Ukraine's COVID-19 total caseload since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 2.257 million people including 2.189 million recoveries and 53,065 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 06.08.2021
U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

16:52 05.08.2021
In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

18:18 04.08.2021
Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

Ukraine applies to join NATO's cyber defense center – NSDC

18:43 03.08.2021
Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to Lithuania amid significant increase in number of illegal migrants – decree

17:34 03.08.2021
IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

IMF loan to help Ukraine overcome consequences of COVID-19 – president's spokesperson

17:16 03.08.2021
Ukrainian team takes first place at MMA World Championship among children, youths, juniors – MMA Federation of Ukraine

Ukrainian team takes first place at MMA World Championship among children, youths, juniors – MMA Federation of Ukraine

11:18 03.08.2021
IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

IMF to provide Ukraine with over $2.7 bln before 30th anniversary of Independence – President's Office

09:17 03.08.2021
Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk takes fifth place in long jump at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Bekh-Romanchuk takes fifth place in long jump at Tokyo Olympics

12:06 31.07.2021
Ukraine records 916 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine records 916 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over past 24 hours

18:15 30.07.2021
Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

Announced new restrictions on entry Ukraine to come into force on Aug 5 – resolution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

Yevhen Marchuk died

LATEST

Aviation of State Emergency Service of Ukraine carries out 9 water discharges per day during extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Turkey

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Khortytsia island in Zaporizhia to become first barrier-free tourist destination in Ukraine

Chaus' 24-hour house arrest to last until Aug 18 – court

Active stage of Dive-2021 multinational mine action exercise started in Black Sea

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

Two more miners die as result of mine explosion in Donetsk region

Russia-occupation forces fire at high-rise building in Krasnohorivka, local resident wounded

Yermak, Kuleba meet with U.S. National Security Advisor in Washington – President's Office

HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD