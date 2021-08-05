Chaus' 24-hour house arrest to last until Aug 18 – court

At a hearing on Wednesday, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) chose a measure of restraint for former judge Mykola Chaus in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for a period until August 18, the HACC said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"Also, a number of procedural duties were applied to the suspect: to arrive at the request of a detective, prosecutor, or to court; not to leave the place of residence without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court; inform the detective, prosecutor and court about a change in his place of residence and work; deposit to the relevant public authorities, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, as well as refrain from communicating with persons specified in the resolution," the court said.

It is noted that the preventive measure provides for the wearing of an electronic means of control, a bracelet.