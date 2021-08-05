Facts

14:57 05.08.2021

Chaus' 24-hour house arrest to last until Aug 18 – court

1 min read
Chaus' 24-hour house arrest to last until Aug 18 – court

 At a hearing on Wednesday, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) chose a measure of restraint for former judge Mykola Chaus in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for a period until August 18, the HACC said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

"Also, a number of procedural duties were applied to the suspect: to arrive at the request of a detective, prosecutor, or to court; not to leave the place of residence without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court; inform the detective, prosecutor and court about a change in his place of residence and work; deposit to the relevant public authorities, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, as well as refrain from communicating with persons specified in the resolution," the court said.

It is noted that the preventive measure provides for the wearing of an electronic means of control, a bracelet.

Tags: #hacc #arrest #chaus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 05.08.2021
HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

15:50 04.08.2021
HACC starts hearing on pretrial restraint for Chaus

HACC starts hearing on pretrial restraint for Chaus

09:16 04.08.2021
NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

14:44 03.08.2021
NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

15:40 02.08.2021
HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

14:36 31.07.2021
SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

08:50 31.07.2021
NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

16:39 30.07.2021
NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

19:16 26.07.2021
Semenchenko reports he placed under arrest again

Semenchenko reports he placed under arrest again

16:12 11.03.2021
HACC cancels detective's order to terminate pretrial investigation into case of former Ukraine's president

HACC cancels detective's order to terminate pretrial investigation into case of former Ukraine's president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

Yevhen Marchuk died

Kharkiv Regional Council head suspected of receiving UAH 1 mln of improper advantage, suspicion notice served – NABU

LATEST

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

Khortytsia island in Zaporizhia to become first barrier-free tourist destination in Ukraine

In Morshyn, where 66% of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, no new cases recorded – Health Ministry

Active stage of Dive-2021 multinational mine action exercise started in Black Sea

Temporarily occupied territories of Donbas never to be Russian – Zelensky

Two more miners die as result of mine explosion in Donetsk region

Russia-occupation forces fire at high-rise building in Krasnohorivka, local resident wounded

Yermak, Kuleba meet with U.S. National Security Advisor in Washington – President's Office

Yevhen Marchuk died

Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya arrives in Vienna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD