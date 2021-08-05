HACC takes Chaus under house arrest around clock

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has applied a measure of restraint for Mykola Chaus in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with wearing an electronic bracelet, the court told the agency on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine started a hearing to apply a measure of restraint for former judge Chaus, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is asking the court for a closed hearing. At the same time, during the meeting, the HACC refused to challenge the judge Volodymyr Voronko, who is considering a petition to choose a measure of restraint for former judge Chaus.