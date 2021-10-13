Pechersky district court rules to place Medvedchuk under house arrest until Dec 7

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for MP Viktor Medvedchuk, suspected of high treason and financing of terrorism.

"The motion … shall be dismissed, a restrictive measure of house arrest shall be applied to Medvedchuk," the court's decision read out on Tuesday says.

Thus, the court refused to satisfy the motion of the prosecutors, who asked for the arrest of Medvedchuk with an alternative to post a bail of UAH 1 billion. The term of the preventive measure in the form of house arrest is valid until December 7, 2021.

The court also imposed additional procedural obligations on Medvedchuk, such as not leaving the settlement he resides in, informing an investigator or a prosecutor if his place of residence changes, and surrendering documents for travelling abroad.

The court ruling can be appealed.

The court read out only the operative part of the ruling, its full text will be released at noon on October 18.

Medvedchuk told journalists after the court ruling was read out that "yet another criminal case has been feloniously fabricated" against him.

"It is simply not possible to say that I or my lawyers are satisfied with such decision where accusations were effectively pulled out of a hat for no reason at all. This is why I view it as arbitrary political repressions," Medvedchuk said.

The decision whether to appeal Medvedchuk's house arrest will be made after the full text of the ruling on his restrictive measure is read out.

"Of course, we are not satisfied with this decision," he said.