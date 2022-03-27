No electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv, gas supply carried out partially – regional administration head

There is no electricity, heat and water supply in Chernihiv due to the destruction of critical infrastructure facilities and active hostilities, gas supply is partially carried out, restoration work is carried out as far as possible, Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus said on Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, eight fires have been registered in the region, of which one is due to shelling of settlements (residential sector) by the Russian army. In total, since the beginning of the war, 386 fires have been extinguished, of which 257 were caused by shelling. Some 44 people were saved, including 10 children.

During the day, a group of pyrotechnics the State Emergency Service went out six times to neutralize unexploded ordnance, in total, 115 explosive objects have been discovered and seized since the beginning of the war, Chaus said.