17:32 04.08.2021

Yermak meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan in Washington

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak announced an effective meeting in Washington with U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan.

"We had a very productive, frank and friendly meeting with the U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan. We are interested in strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States. We continue to work on this!" Yermak said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

 

