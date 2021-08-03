Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

A citizen of Belarus, Head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Vitaliy Shyshov, found hanged on Tuesday in one of Kyiv parks, had not previously turned to Ukrainian law enforcement officers about possible surveillance of him, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"I would like to assure you that we checked all the appeals of citizen Shyshov, which, perhaps, could reach the police. There were no such appeals, neither last year, nor this year. If additional information is received during the pretrial investigation [...] surely, this information will immediately be urgently transmitted to the relevant services," Klymenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

When asked by a journalist if the police have any information about the surveillance of Shyshov, the head of the department said: "At the moment, the National Police does not have such information."

Klymenko also said the main versions of the investigation are suicide and premeditated murder, simulated suicide.