Exterior Ministry makes efforts to develop Ukraine Now brand - Dzaparova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine makes great efforts to ensure that the Ukraine Now brand develops sustainably, first deputy head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Emine Dzaparova said.

The brand is intended for use by both government agencies and local governments, businesses and individuals. Now we, our team led by Dmytro Kuleba [Ukrainian Foreign Minister], systematically use this brand "Ukraine Now" in all external communications of Ukraine, and we are making a lot of efforts to ensure that this brand develops sustainably," Dzaparova said at the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Image of Ukraine" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She reminded that three years ago the government of Ukraine officially approved the national visual brand of Ukraine "Ukraine Now". It is a tool of public diplomacy to represent the state in the international arena. Ukraine Now is an "umbrella" brand that can be developed and used for campaigns in different areas. The brand's philosophy is based on the word "now", which is currently the most important for Ukraine and modern Ukrainians," the first deputy foreign minister said.