Facts

12:18 31.08.2021

Ukraine's official website can be read in Chinese now

1 min read
Ukraine's official website can be read in Chinese now

Now the official website of Ukraine has become available in Chinese, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Today we launched the sixth language version of the official website of Ukraine, Chinese: https://ukraine.ua/zh/. More than 1.5 billion people speak Chinese in the world, it is one of the official languages ​​of the UN. Promotion of a positive image of Ukraine in the world is the priority of the Foreign Policy Strategy," Kuleba said on Twitter.

The official website of Ukraine is already available in English, German, French, Spanish and Arabic.

Tags: #ukraine_now
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:39 03.08.2021
Exterior Ministry makes efforts to develop Ukraine Now brand - Dzaparova

Exterior Ministry makes efforts to develop Ukraine Now brand - Dzaparova

11:26 16.08.2018
Ukraine NOW brand receives Red Dot award – Groysman

Ukraine NOW brand receives Red Dot award – Groysman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after Aug 31 – MFA

Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

LATEST

Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Ukraine plans to continue evacuating Ukrainians from Afghanistan after Aug 31 – MFA

Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas on Monday, another wounded – task force

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD