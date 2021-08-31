Ukraine's official website can be read in Chinese now

Now the official website of Ukraine has become available in Chinese, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Today we launched the sixth language version of the official website of Ukraine, Chinese: https://ukraine.ua/zh/. More than 1.5 billion people speak Chinese in the world, it is one of the official languages ​​of the UN. Promotion of a positive image of Ukraine in the world is the priority of the Foreign Policy Strategy," Kuleba said on Twitter.

The official website of Ukraine is already available in English, German, French, Spanish and Arabic.