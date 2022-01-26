Cyberattack hits Ukraine.ua official website of Ukrainian

On the night of January 26, a cyberattack was carried out on Ukraine.ua, the official website of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) said.

"As a result of the attack, the site was unavailable to users for several hours. As of 13.00, access to the site was resumed, but work to counter the consequences of the cyberattack continues," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The MFA specialists are taking all necessary measures to restore full-fledged stable operation of the site. In the near future, temporary problems with access to the resource are still possible, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The Ukraine.ua official website of Ukraine was launched on January 14, 2021. This is a portal for foreign audiences about the real modern Ukraine, a creative, dynamic, innovative country of diversity and charming nature, a country of freedom and dignity, in which a thousand-year history and culture are complemented by an ambitious vision of the future.

Today Ukraine.ua is available in seven foreign languages, namely English, German, French, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic and Hebrew. This helps present modern Ukraine to billions of people around the world.