09:54 02.08.2021

Zelensky to present action plan for 30th Ukraine's Independence Day on margins of Ukraine 30 forum

A presentation of a concept of celebrating the Independence Day of Ukraine in 2021 will take place on Monday, August 2, at 11:00 within the framework of the Ukraine 30 forum, the event will be attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"Guests and speakers of the forum will talk about what official and entertainment events are planned for the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence and Flag Day, present a concept of a parade of the Armed Forces, as well as a new presidential award National Legend. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will talk about guests, whose arrival is expected on the Independence Day," according to the presidential website on Sunday.

At the same time, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is expected to tell on the margins of the forum about the holding of an inauguration summit of the Crimean Platform.

"Special attention will be paid to security issues and anti-COVID-19 measures during the holidays," the report says.

