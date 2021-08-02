Facts

09:14 02.08.2021

World record of Ukrainian athlete broken at Olympic Games by athlete from Venezuela

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas in the women's triple jump at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo has broken the best result in the world set by Ukrainian athlete Inessa Kravets 25 years ago, according to the official website of the Olympics on Sunday.

"The record, which was held by Ukrainian Inessa Kravets since 1995, was always under threat from the outset of the event. And Rojas fairly blew away the previous world-best of 15.50 meters with her massive final jump," according to the website.

As reported, Rojas completed a triple jump of 15.67 meters ─ this is 17 centimeters more than the Ukrainian athlete at one time. So Rojas set a world record in the discipline.

It is noted that she also became the first Venezuelan woman to win an Olympic gold medal.

