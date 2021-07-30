Facts

16:39 30.07.2021

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

– As of 15.30, the law enforcement officers who detained the former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv did not contact the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"As of 15.30, the law enforcement officers who, according to our information, detained the suspect, the former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, did not contact the NABU detectives. We call on the law enforcement officers to comply with the law and hand over the suspect, who is wanted by the detectives, to authorized representatives of the National Bureau," the NABU said on Facebook.

In turn, attorney-at-law of kidnapped Ukrainian judge Mykola Chaus Rostyslav Kravets said that his client was detained by officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"The information that the SBU detained him is confirmed [...] then, most likely, the SBU will bring him to Kyiv [...]. I can assume that he will be brought to the anti-corruption court to choose a measure of restraint," Kravets said on the air of the Pryamiy television channel.

Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media outlets said kidnapped Ukrainian judge Chaus was allegedly found in the village of Mazurivka in Vinnytsia region. He was found by the village headman, who reported this to law enforcement officers.

Journalist Yuriy Butusov later said on Facebook that the National Police officers tried to detain Chaus upon arrival, but the Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) officers "recaptured" the former judge from the police and took him away in an unknown direction.

Later, attorney of Chaus Rostyslav Kravets said on the air of one of the television channels that, according to his information, the former judge was being taken to Kyiv.

