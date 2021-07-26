Facts

18:21 26.07.2021

Kyiv intends to buy up to 20 electric buses within Kyoto Protocol in next two years

Kyiv intends to purchase 17-20 electric buses and charging stations necessary for their operation within the framework of the Kyoto Protocol, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration has reported.

"The first electric buses on public transport routes will appear in the capital in the next two years. It is planned that this modern transport will replace the stock with diesel engines on two bus routes: No. 55 Darnytska Square-Palats Sportu metro station and No. 62 Botanical Garden-Kontraktova Ploscha," deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration Oleksandr Hustelev said.

According to him, in the near future an international procedure for the purchase of the first electric buses for Kyivpastrans will be announced.

Hustelev added that the gradual replacement of buses with diesel engines with modern ecological electric buses is an important step that will help improve the environmental situation in Kyiv - the expected reduction in greenhouse gas emissions will amount to 537 tonnes of CO2 per year.

"It is important that the purchase of electric buses is carried out within the framework of the Kyoto Protocol, that is, this is irrevocable assistance," he said.

According to Kyiv City State Administration, in the last two years alone, the capital has purchased 513 units of transport, in particular in 2020 – some 200 buses, 23 trolleybuses and three trams. Over the past two years, Kyiv has also tested two electric buses.

In Ukraine, the production of electric buses was mastered, in particular, by Bogdan Corporation and Electron Concern.

