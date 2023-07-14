Press Conferences

09:19 14.07.2023

Ukrainian market of public procurement of public transport gradually recovering – expert

2 min read
Ukrainian market of public procurement of public transport gradually recovering – expert

 Over the past year and a half (in fact, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion), Ukrainian cities have purchased 73 public buses in the ProZorro public procurement system, Oleksandr Chernytsky, deputy director of Etalon Auto Trading House, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, in 2022, the cities purchased 38 units of such vehicles (10 new and 28 used buses), and in the first half of 2023 - 35, including 24 new ones, the top manager specified.

"In the first half of 2022, with the start of the full-scale war, there was actually no market, but in the second half it began to gradually recover: cities resumed purchasing public transport, international financial organizations began to resume programs. Steps towards the restoration of the market are still barely visible, but there are already positive trends," said Chernytsky.

According to him, in ProZorro in 2022, new buses of a large class were not purchased, only small ones, while used ones were all of a large class. In 2023, out of 24 new, 10 large and 14 small buses were purchased, while used ones are all large.

Public buses of Ukrainian production accounted for 47% of the total number of purchased buses, while large-class buses were all of foreign manufacturers.

In addition, during this period (1.5 years) 27 trolleybuses were purchased, including 16 new ones, and 10 electric buses.

"We can say that the electric transport market has felt a second wind," Chernytsky summed up.

According to him, the Ukrainian public transport market is affected by several factors, both negative and positive. Among the positive ones, he noted, in particular, the supply of buses to cities as part of humanitarian assistance (about 250 units).

"The main negative objective factor is, of course, the war. But there are also subjective factors, in particular, insufficient quality monitoring of the market by the customer, when, for example, used foreign-made buses are purchased by cities at the price of new domestic ones," he said.

As an illustration, he cited a tender for the purchase of eight used Polish buses in Ivano-Frankivsk for almost UAH 64 million, that is, UAH 8 million per one, and recalled that Etalon approached the customer with a proposal to supply new buses for the same price.

Tags: #market #conference #buses

MORE ABOUT

17:44 13.07.2023
Chernihiv Bus Plant hopes to win tender to supply buses to Mykolaiv for EUR4.5 mln of EIB funds

Chernihiv Bus Plant hopes to win tender to supply buses to Mykolaiv for EUR4.5 mln of EIB funds

15:44 13.07.2023
Untimely settlements with manufacturers for delivered school buses can lead to disruption of state program – expert

Untimely settlements with manufacturers for delivered school buses can lead to disruption of state program – expert

16:40 30.06.2023
ARMA head Duma claims pressure on competition commission

ARMA head Duma claims pressure on competition commission

14:21 29.06.2023
Developers of new pipe standard say companies associated with aggressor country trying to disrupt its implementation

Developers of new pipe standard say companies associated with aggressor country trying to disrupt its implementation

14:43 27.06.2023
Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

14:25 27.06.2023
About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

13:50 27.06.2023
Poll: 82% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian Armed Forces most effective institution

Poll: 82% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian Armed Forces most effective institution

13:14 27.06.2023
Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

12:20 27.06.2023
More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

12:09 27.06.2023
Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Etalon Corporation will supply 43 school buses to Kyiv region for UAH 127.7 mln, 28 to Odesa region for UAH 82.5 mln

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

Russia actually has full control over work of UN Secretariat in key areas – Yelchenko

Ukrainians' assessment of democracy level in country's governance increased over past six years from 3.8 to 6.2 on 10-point scale – survey

Some 67% of Ukrainians ready to defend their homeland in May 2023, whereas there were only 40% in 2011 – survey

Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians consider system of govt by military to be bad, although positive attitude increased to 28% - poll

Dairy associations insist on observing principles of free trade between Ukraine and Poland

Ukrainians most of all trust Zelenskyy, Kim – poll

Ukrainians most of all trust Armed Forces, volunteers, president, do not trust judiciary, political parties, Rada - poll

AD
AD
AD
AD