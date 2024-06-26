Economy

20:44 26.06.2024

Etalon Corporation will supply eight large and two medium buses to Khmelnytsky NPP for UAH 81 mln

2 min read
Etalon Corporation will supply eight large and two medium buses to Khmelnytsky NPP for UAH 81 mln

By the end of this year, Etalon Auto Trading House will supply 10 buses worth UAH 81.11 million to Khmelnytsky NPP (Energoatom), including one middle-class city and intercity bus and eight large 12-meter buses.

According to a publication in the ProZorro system, the parties entered into a corresponding agreement based on the results of a tender for the purchase of 10 buses for UAH 81.11 million (excluding VAT), where TD Etalon-Auto became the only participant.

As part of the agreement, Etalon will supply buses produced by Chernihiv Automotive Plant (ChAZ) of the corporation - city bus A08128, 9.4 m long, on the Indian Ashok Leyland Eagle chassis for UAH 3.64 million; intercity A08432, 10 m long on a DAF LF180 chassis for UAH 5.63 million, eight buses A 12221 for UAH 71.84 million (or UAH 8.98 million for one).

The total contract amount (including VAT) is UAH 97.332 million.

The middle-class city bus is equipped with an Ashok Leyland diesel engine of Euro 5 environmental standard, has 24 seats and 46 for standing passengers, one seat for a wheelchair.

The average intercity bus with a Euro 6 eco-standard engine is designed for 36 seats and 17 standing passengers, and has two seats for priority category passengers.

The large class bus with a 6.72-liter engine of Euro 6 eco standard is designed for 30 seated and 72 standing passengers.

Etalon Corporation includes 21 enterprises, including ChAZ, which produces buses of various classes and trolleybuses. The main directions are production of motor vehicles, mechanical engineering, and warehouse logistics.

As reported, in 2023 the plant produced 300 school buses and 20 city buses.

Tags: #buses #energoatom

MORE ABOUT

17:06 22.06.2024
Energoatom supervisory board completed

Energoatom supervisory board completed

20:42 07.06.2024
Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

15:24 29.05.2024
JSC NNEGC Energoatom: Martynenko always defended freedom of speech

JSC NNEGC Energoatom: Martynenko always defended freedom of speech

09:45 05.03.2024
Energoatom head estimates level of danger at Zaporizhia NPP at 7-8 points out of ten

Energoatom head estimates level of danger at Zaporizhia NPP at 7-8 points out of ten

18:46 04.03.2024
Modular town will be built near Khmelnytsky NPP for Zaporizhia NPP workers with Swedish aid – Energoatom head

Modular town will be built near Khmelnytsky NPP for Zaporizhia NPP workers with Swedish aid – Energoatom head

18:22 04.03.2024
No Energoatom employees left at Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of company

No Energoatom employees left at Russian-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of company

20:11 19.02.2024
Preparations for launch of Khmelnytsky NPP power unit No. 3 nearing completion – Energoatom

Preparations for launch of Khmelnytsky NPP power unit No. 3 nearing completion – Energoatom

15:57 31.01.2024
Energoatom saves UAH 2.3 bln on difference in world prices after abandoning Russian nuclear fuel

Energoatom saves UAH 2.3 bln on difference in world prices after abandoning Russian nuclear fuel

14:48 15.01.2024
Future KhNPP units 3, 4 capable of replacing almost 45% of output of ZNPP occupied by aggressor – Energoatom

Future KhNPP units 3, 4 capable of replacing almost 45% of output of ZNPP occupied by aggressor – Energoatom

20:35 12.01.2024
Energoatom exceeds electricity production plan in 2023 by 1.6%

Energoatom exceeds electricity production plan in 2023 by 1.6%

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

Analysts worsen forecast for hryvnia exchange rate for late 2024 to average of UAH 42/$1

NBU monetary policy committee in its opinion on key policy rate dynamics in 2024 divides as 7:4 in favor of reducing it by another 0.5-1 p.p.

Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

LATEST

Rozetka will close its largest store in Kyiv

Ukrgazvydobuvannia pays almost UAH 10 bln of royalty to budget for five months

Nuclear regulators of Ukraine and Norway implementing 18 common projects to counter challenges of Russian aggression

Shmyhal, Canadian Minister of Economic Development discuss advantages of updated bilateral free trade agreement

Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

Kyivteploenergo repairs more than 50% of 1,300 heat meters planned for repair in 2024

CEO of Velta Brodsky interested in details of sanctions on Firtash's assets regarding Motronivsky Mining Plant

There is critical shortage of internal electricity generation, situation with shortage will be difficult in next 6-8 weeks

Analysts worsen forecast for hryvnia exchange rate for late 2024 to average of UAH 42/$1

UCAB insists on resumption of AMCU case on abuse of Ukrzaliznytsia's monopoly position in market for transportation of agricultural goods

AD
AD
AD
AD