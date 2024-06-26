Etalon Corporation will supply eight large and two medium buses to Khmelnytsky NPP for UAH 81 mln

By the end of this year, Etalon Auto Trading House will supply 10 buses worth UAH 81.11 million to Khmelnytsky NPP (Energoatom), including one middle-class city and intercity bus and eight large 12-meter buses.

According to a publication in the ProZorro system, the parties entered into a corresponding agreement based on the results of a tender for the purchase of 10 buses for UAH 81.11 million (excluding VAT), where TD Etalon-Auto became the only participant.

As part of the agreement, Etalon will supply buses produced by Chernihiv Automotive Plant (ChAZ) of the corporation - city bus A08128, 9.4 m long, on the Indian Ashok Leyland Eagle chassis for UAH 3.64 million; intercity A08432, 10 m long on a DAF LF180 chassis for UAH 5.63 million, eight buses A 12221 for UAH 71.84 million (or UAH 8.98 million for one).

The total contract amount (including VAT) is UAH 97.332 million.

The middle-class city bus is equipped with an Ashok Leyland diesel engine of Euro 5 environmental standard, has 24 seats and 46 for standing passengers, one seat for a wheelchair.

The average intercity bus with a Euro 6 eco-standard engine is designed for 36 seats and 17 standing passengers, and has two seats for priority category passengers.

The large class bus with a 6.72-liter engine of Euro 6 eco standard is designed for 30 seated and 72 standing passengers.

Etalon Corporation includes 21 enterprises, including ChAZ, which produces buses of various classes and trolleybuses. The main directions are production of motor vehicles, mechanical engineering, and warehouse logistics.

As reported, in 2023 the plant produced 300 school buses and 20 city buses.