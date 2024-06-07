Demand for new buses in Ukraine plunges by 67% in May

Primary registrations of new buses (including minibuses) in Ukraine in May 2024 plunged by 66.7%, or by 99 buses compared to May of the previous year, totaling 48 buses, according to statistics published by the Ukrautoprom association.

According to the data on the association's website, compared to April 2024, the demand for new buses fell by 22.6%, or by 14 buses.

The leaders of the May market were once again Ataman buses produced by the Cherkasy Bus Plant, with 22 buses registered compared to 41 buses in May of the previous year. They were followed by Ford and last year's May leader Citroen (seven buses each). Ukrainian Etalon took fourth place with six buses registered, compared to 32 buses in May 2023.

Additionally, two Otocar and Volkswagen buses were registered, as well as one ZAZ and one MAN bus.

Thus, in January-May 2024, primary bus registrations in Ukraine fell by 36.2% compared to the same period in 2023, totaling 415 buses.

As reported, according to Ukrautoprom statistics, in May 2023, registrations of new buses in Ukraine grew by 55% compared to May 2022, totaling 147 units. The top five leaders were Citroen, Ataman, "Etalon," Volkswagen, and Fiat.

In 2023, total primary registrations of new buses of all classes in Ukraine reached 1,701 buses, which was 86% more than the previous year.