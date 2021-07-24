Facts

15:28 24.07.2021

ICRC transfers almost 76 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories – Border Guard Service

ICRC transfers almost 76 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories – Border Guard Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent 75.6 tonnes of humanitarian cargo with food and construction materials to the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"Through the Novotroitske entry-exit checkpoint passed four trucks with humanitarian aid. The International Committee of the Red Cross for the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine delivered food kits and construction materials," the agency said on its website.

The total weight of the humanitarian aid was about 75.6 tonnes.

