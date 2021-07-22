Facts

12:33 22.07.2021

Ukraine to discuss with United States, Germany how Nord Stream 2 arrangement can reduce security risks for Ukraine – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukraine to discuss with United States, Germany how Nord Stream 2 arrangement can reduce security risks for Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukraine will discuss with the United States and Germany how their agreement on Nord Stream 2 can reduce security risks for Ukraine and Central European countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"At the moment we have many questions about how the American-German agreement can reduce the security risks for Ukraine and Central European countries associated with the launch of Nord Stream 2. We will talk with the United States and Germany about this," Kuleba said at a press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said that Ukraine's position on the U.S.-German statement is set out in the Ukrainian-Polish statement, which was circulated on Wednesday.

"We have always honestly said that for us, Nord Stream 2 is, first of all, a security issue, and we would like the wording in the German-American statement regarding security to be stronger," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, with regard to the economic block of this statement, Ukraine is studying the proposals made.

"And we will be ready to present our position when we comprehensively and in detail analyze what has been proposed," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said there is a fundamental problem in this regard, namely, whether Russia is ready to fulfill its obligations properly.

"It is connected with the fact that it is still not clear to us whether Russia is ready to properly fulfill its obligations and its part when it comes to the energy security of Ukraine and the preservation of Ukraine's role as a transit state. The United States and Germany have agreed on something, Poland and Ukraine also agreed on something, but we all understand that the main beneficiary of the crisis created by Nord Stream 2 is Russia, and this is the major problem, this is the main question, which has no answer at the moment, and we need to work on it," Kuleba said.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:27 22.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on Nord Stream 2

Kuleba: Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on Nord Stream 2

13:24 20.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

09:33 16.07.2021
Nord Stream 2 not to replace any kind of transit through Ukraine – Merkel

Nord Stream 2 not to replace any kind of transit through Ukraine – Merkel

14:48 13.07.2021
Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Ukraine needs guarantees for 10-15 years of stable gas supply in case of launching Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

10:32 13.07.2021
Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

Merkel states need to maintain transit of Russian gas through Ukraine in event of completion of Nord Stream 2

09:55 12.07.2021
Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

Zelensky: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 poses direct threat to EU's energy security

17:52 08.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine would like to hear honest answer to question about when it can become NATO member

Kuleba: Ukraine would like to hear honest answer to question about when it can become NATO member

11:45 05.07.2021
Zelensky: Europe must unite to counter energy threat of Nord Stream 2

Zelensky: Europe must unite to counter energy threat of Nord Stream 2

16:14 02.07.2021
Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

13:01 02.07.2021
Kuleba urges countries to join Crimean Platform to protect their own interests

Kuleba urges countries to join Crimean Platform to protect their own interests

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden to host Zelensky in Washington on Aug 30 – White House

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

LATEST

Security situation continues to deteriorate in Donbas – Grau

Hungarian FM arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky expects substantive, productive meeting with Biden on Aug 30

Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Biden to host Zelensky in Washington on Aug 30 – White House

Washington not to allow Russia to use energy to put pressure on Kyiv – State Department spokesperson

Cabinet approves strategy of reforming public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna develops draft Constitution with fourth control branch of power

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD