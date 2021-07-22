Ukraine to discuss with United States, Germany how Nord Stream 2 arrangement can reduce security risks for Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukraine will discuss with the United States and Germany how their agreement on Nord Stream 2 can reduce security risks for Ukraine and Central European countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"At the moment we have many questions about how the American-German agreement can reduce the security risks for Ukraine and Central European countries associated with the launch of Nord Stream 2. We will talk with the United States and Germany about this," Kuleba said at a press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said that Ukraine's position on the U.S.-German statement is set out in the Ukrainian-Polish statement, which was circulated on Wednesday.

"We have always honestly said that for us, Nord Stream 2 is, first of all, a security issue, and we would like the wording in the German-American statement regarding security to be stronger," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, with regard to the economic block of this statement, Ukraine is studying the proposals made.

"And we will be ready to present our position when we comprehensively and in detail analyze what has been proposed," Kuleba said.

At the same time, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said there is a fundamental problem in this regard, namely, whether Russia is ready to fulfill its obligations properly.

"It is connected with the fact that it is still not clear to us whether Russia is ready to properly fulfill its obligations and its part when it comes to the energy security of Ukraine and the preservation of Ukraine's role as a transit state. The United States and Germany have agreed on something, Poland and Ukraine also agreed on something, but we all understand that the main beneficiary of the crisis created by Nord Stream 2 is Russia, and this is the major problem, this is the main question, which has no answer at the moment, and we need to work on it," Kuleba said.