Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

As of Tuesday morning, some 598 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, some 540 people recovered, some 25 people died, the press service of the Health Ministry said.

"For the day on July 19, 2021, some 598 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which 23 children and 13 health workers). Over the past day: 279 people hospitalized, 25 people died, and 540 people recovered," the ministry said on Tuesday morning.

In total, during the period of the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.245 million people fell ill, some 2.182 million people recovered, and 52,756 people died.

