10:42 19.07.2021

Soldier, wounded during shelling attacks on July 15, dies in Dnipropetrovsk region

Soldier, wounded during shelling attacks on July 15, dies in Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a Ukrainian serviceman who was injured in the shelling attack on Thursday, July 15, died in a hospital, said Tetiana Huba, adviser to the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

"At dawn, the heart of our fellow countryman stopped ... At about 21:30 on July 15, during the enemy shelling attacks, 80 percent of 29 years old Horbenko Oleksandr Oleksandrovych's body were burned. Doctors were fighting for his life," Huba wrote on Facebook on Monday.

